Remarkable Women: Tamela Reed is a cancer fighter helping others like her

SAN DIEGO — Tamela Reed is a finalist in FOX 5’s Remarkable Women initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

Reed had just launched her catering business and found out she was pregnant with her second child when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I woke up and I had a tumor on my sternum … and it was so large it was the size of a grapefruit,” Reed said.

After her child was born, she found out she had multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer that affects red blood cells. Reed had two bone marrow transplants six months apart and chemotherapy treatments that made her lose her hair. She recalls her husband giving her painful, daily shots to prepare her for the transplants.

Despite it all, she credits her faith in God to turn her situation around to serve others who were going through the same traumatic experience.

“God impressed upon me, when I was going to the hospital the second time … to take empty journals with me,” Reed said. “God has given me a vision and I began to write one night … everything in like 10 journals, I couldn’t write enough and the more I wrote, the more excited I got.”

She said Rock Cancer Care grew after she put it in God’s hands. Now, she wants people to know Rock Cancer Care is there for them.

“We are here, Rock Cancer Care,” Reed said. “We don’t turn people away as best we can. We may have a waiting list but we get to everyone. Just know that we are here to help. We are here to fill in your gap. And know that there are gaps, know that you’re not going to get everything from the hospital.”

Reed went into remssion for five years and is now back on chemo. She’s still fighting and serving her community.

“I really encourage people to get their mind straight, be positive, have faith and then reach out to us,” Reed said.

Find out more about Rock Cancer Care.