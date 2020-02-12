Remarkable Women: Mia Roseberry provides housing for wounded warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Mia Roseberry is a finalist in FOX 5's Remarkable Women initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

The following is a lightly-edited version of the letter nominating Roseberry for the initiative:

Mia Roseberry founded Wounded Warrior Homes, a grassroots, charitable non-profit which provides transitional housing to single, post-9/11 combat veterans with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.

Roseberry founded WWH after hosting a group of Marines who recently returned from deployment, at her home on the weekends. The Marines told her about the silent effects of war that many soldiers experience.

In an effort to give back, she dedicated her time to creating WWH. Homeless veterans experiencing the effects of PTSD or a traumatic brain injury are handled with care and respect as they are taken from the streets and given the opportunity to flourish in a positive environment, which not only contributes to the treatment of their injuries but also points them on a path to success in their new civilian life.

For over seven years, Wounded Warrior Homes has contributed to the success of ending homelessness in our veteran population by providing more than 11,000 nights of transitional housing.

Mia serves as Executive Director of Wounded Warrior Homes and recently held the grand opening of Mahogany House, WWH's third home for veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

Wounded Warrior Homes has been recognized as top-rated non-profit and has been accredited by The Patriots Initiative for engaging in best practices that most effectively support the nation’s armed forces communities.