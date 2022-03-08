SAN DIEGO — Dr. Rasha Roshdy is a finalist in FOX 5’s Remarkable Women 2021 initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

She joined the FOX 5 Morning News on International Women’s Day to share what she has done to give back to refugees in the United States.

Roshdy was born in Cairo, Egypt and now lives in Imperial Beach. She launched her nonprofit organization, Amna Sanctuary, during the COVID-19 pandemic, collecting donations like laptops for refugees who were stuck at home without them.

“Refugees were able to understand how to use computers and how to access all the services that turned online because none of the services were available face-to-face,” Roshdy said.

Roshdy’s organization then found that these refugees had many other unmet needs, like access to basic hygiene supplies. They fundraised to be able to purchase shampoo, shower gel and soap to give to them.

The nonprofit is named after Roshdy’s grandmother, Amna, which in Arabic means “safe.” The organization is celebrating its two-year anniversary this week.

“Amna has always been my inspiration and I wanted to be that,” Roshdy said. “She always found people who needed help: widows, and she paid for their children’s education and helped to get them food. And I wanted to be my grandmother — I wanted to be Amna — on a different scale.”

She has worked with families of the Navy SEAL community and was invited to speak at a sisterhood event with the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Roshdy is also a writer. She has published short stories and written poems.