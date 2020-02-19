Remarkable Women: Businesswoman and philanthropist Sarah Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sarah Davis is a finalist in FOX 5's Remarkable Women initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

The following is a lightly-edited version of the letter nominating Davis for the initiative:

Sarah Davis is an amazing businesswoman, philanthropist, volunteer, wife, aunt and friend to many in the San Diego community.

She is a certified financial planner and divorce financial analyst who runs her own successful practice in a male-dominated industry. She works under the only not-for-profit financial firm in the country, Thrivent Financial, and was their national Volunteer of the Year in 2019 (picked out from over 3,000 other advisers for her acts of service). She is also their only female financial planner in San Diego.

For her community, she sits on the board for two local charities as well as the board for her San Diego Coastal Rotary Club. As a board member for Urban Street Angels for the past four years, she has helped them transform from a group of people feeding homeless youth once each month to a large transitional housing organization that has a 4-story building in downtown San Diego, where they currently house 45 formerly homeless young adults and provide the services, therapy and love they need to leave the streets for good.

She also is on the board for the Wildflower Initiative, a non-profit that builds and installs libraries for local women's and children’s shelters to encourage literacy and empowerment.

She has been a member of the San Diego Coastal Rotary Club since 2013, and in addition to being on their board has also done countless local and international volunteer projects with them (from building homes in Mexico, installing little free libraries in San Diego, cleaning their local adopted beach, and much more). For all of them a key focus has been planning these nonprofit’s fundraisers, and over the years she has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for these organizations. Through Rotary and other programs she also helps mentor other young women looking to make their way in the business world.

She does all of this while running her business and helping to raise her two nieces, who lost both of their parents years ago.

She is a woman of action; a woman who sees a need and gets things done. From her social media, it’s likely you wouldn’t know a lot of that about her as she’s not one to talk about herself, but that’s exactly why I’m nominating her. Sometimes it is those who work diligently in the background that need someone to shine a light on them every now and again.