SAN DIEGO — For almost two decades, rain or shine, the nonprofit It’s All About The Kids has provided thousands of families in San Diego County with nutritious food every single week.

“It’ll be 19 years in April. Can’t believe it,” Angela Brannon-Baptiste told FOX 5.

She’s the woman behind the operation. The self-appointed ringleader says she cofounded the nonprofit, which has been serving local families since 2004, handing out more than 2 million meals and counting.

“I’ve watched the need grow and grow and I’ve seen food insecurity really skyrocket,” Brannon-Baptiste said.

Unlike other food programs that operate on a first-come, first-served basis, It’s All About The Kids works with schools to identify those students and families most in need.

Through the years, the nonprofit has seen its share of challenges, particularly during the financial downturn of 2008 and most recently during the coronavirus pandemic, when the need grew exponentially. Instead of a pantry, the nonprofit switched to a drive-thru and a walk-up food distribution.

“We went from about 250 families on a typical Thursday to over 1,000 families, sometimes up to 1,400 families in one afternoon,” Brannon-Baptiste said.

And stamping out hunger in San Diego is not her only goal.

FOX 5 spoke to Brannon-Baptiste via Zoom from Florida, where she’s working to open another food bank using solar containers.

She says as long as there are families and children who are hungry and in need, her work will never be done.

“I don’t really have a choice, if that makes sense. This is just what I love to do. I love to help people.”