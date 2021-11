SAN DIEGO -- While workers were out for a second straight day cleaning up from two major water main breaks that flooded parts of San Diego, new questions are being raised about the city’s pipes.

The breaks happened within hours of each other Sunday, causing flooding and road closures in the East Village and by Balboa Park.

“It’s possible they are related,” said Arian Collins, public information officer for the City of San Diego. “We don’t know that at this point, it could’ve been a coincidence, but we’ll know more as we investigate over the next few days.”

The rupturing of a cast iron pipe is not a coincidence, according to engineers. City officials say they have been attempting to replace every last cast iron pipe as fast as they can to prevent the inevitable crumbling of the now antiquated water system.