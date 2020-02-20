Watch Now
Standoff with armed robbery suspect underway in front of Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO — A standoff involving an armed robbery suspect was underway in front of Rady Children’s Hospital Wednesday evening following a pursuit that began in Riverside.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a masked man robbed Provident Bank at gunpoint and drove off, according to Riverside police. Officers began following the suspect, who led them southbound on a pursuit starting on Interstate 215, police said.

The chase ended in front of the pediatric hospital, where the driver was still barricaded inside his SUV as of 9:30 p.m. Several San Diego police and SWAT vehicles were at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

