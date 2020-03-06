Public to weigh in on diagnosed pedophile’s placement in East County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A court hearing is scheduled Friday regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender into a supervised home in East County, and the general public was invited to share their thoughts regarding his proposed Jacumba Hot Springs housing site.

Michael James Poulsom, 60, was convicted on three separate occasions — including twice in San Diego County — for sex crimes involving children, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison in 1995, but prior to his release date, prosecutors petitioned to have Poulsom committed to a state hospital as a Sexually Violent Predator or SVP, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilia disorder, in Poulsom’s case — that makes them a danger to the public.

A jury found Poulsom to be an SVP and he was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo treatment.

He’s since petitioned for release from the hospital and into the Conditional Release or CONREP program for sex offenders.

Friday’s hearing at the downtown San Diego courthouse, which members of the public may attend to convey their concerns or questions, will deal with Poulsom’s proposed placement at 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs. County Supervisor Dianne Jacob and residents from Jacumba Hot Springs and the surrounding communities were expected to attend.

Public comments were also accepted from the public through the middle of last month.