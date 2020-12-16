Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after authorities stop smuggling boat

A small fishing boat — also called a panga — used to smuggle 20 people into the U.S. late Tuesday, including a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital with labor pains. (Photo: US CBP)

DANA POINT, Calif. — Authorities say they arrested 20 people from a smuggling boat they spotted just north of San Diego County Tuesday night, including a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital with labor pains.

The panga was first spotted around 11:30 p.m. about 12 miles off the coast of Dana Point, according to Customs and Border Protection. A U.S. Coast Guard ship caught up to the vessel and found 20 people aboard, including a pregnant woman and three people under the age of 18, CBP said.

The Coast Guard crew escorted the smuggling boat to Dana Point Harbor, where Border Patrol agents were waiting to investigate. All 20 people were determined to be Mexican citizens who had entered the country illegally, according to CBP.

It was around this time that the woman told agents she was seven months pregnant and experiencing labor pains. She was rushed to a hospital, while the other 19 people were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing. Officials did not provide any further update on the woman’s condition.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, the agency has spotted and stopped a significantly higher number of smuggling boats trying to enter the U.S. over the past year.

“San Diego Sector experienced a 93% increase in maritime apprehensions between October 2019 and September 2020 and there are no signs of it slowing down,” Heitke said.