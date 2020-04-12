Pregnant woman and 4 kittens rescued from Otay River

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista Firefighters and San Diego Lifeguards rescued a pregnant woman stuck in the Otay River early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Otay Valley Regional Park.

According to lifeguards, the woman who is 8 months pregnant, was stuck on a patch of land surrounded by fast-moving water. She was holding onto a crate with four kittens inside.

Lifeguards were able to get the woman and her kittens to safety using an inflatable raft.

No one was hurt in the incident.