SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lucky winner can get a big treat on Halloween night. The Powerball drawing has increased to $1 billion for Monday night, the second-largest in Powerball history.

Monday’s drawing is the second time the Powerball has reached $1 billion and it’s the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The cash lump sum for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $497.3 million.

“The excitement and enthusiasm for tonight’s draw is palpable,” California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a press release. “We know our players are dreaming about what they might do if they win that prize, but the California Lottery also wants to stress to our players that lottery is a form of entertainment.”

“No one should spend any money playing lottery games that they cannot afford to lose,” Becker continued. “Please play responsibly and within your budget.”

The biggest prize in Powerball history was $1.586 billion won by three ticketholders in 2016 with one of those tickets being sold in California.

The jackpot increased to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and Powerball number 23.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 3. That person won $206.9 million after matching all six numbers.

Since Aug. 3, there have been 37 drawings with no winning taking the jackpot. Monday’s drawing will be the 38th of the current Powerball sequence.

On Oct. 26, two people in California matched five numbers, winning $1.5 million each. The winning tickets were sold at a gas station in Los Gatos in Santa Clara County and a CVS Pharmacy in Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County.

Both of the winning tickets didn’t match the Powerball number.

The last time California had a Powerball winner was on Jan. 5, 2022. The winning ticket was sold in Sacramento, but that person split the $699.8 million prize with another winner in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The deadline to buy Powerball tickets is the night of the drawing at 7 p.m. Drawings for the Powerball are at 7:59 p.m. PST.