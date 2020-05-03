Poway relaxes some restrictions on parks, trails

POWAY, Calif. — Poway city officials are relaxing some restrictions on local parks and trails, allowing some hiking hotspots such as Iron Mountain and Blue Sky Reserve to reopen.

“I’ve been cooped up in the house for two months,” Tom Ladegaard told FOX 5, “and it’s so nice just to get outside and get some sun on your skin and be in nature.”

The city recently gave the greenlight for some of its most popular trails to reopen. That’s a welcome change for Samantha Allhands, who grew up in Poway, and said having the trails back open feels “nice,” particularly after having been cooped up in the house due to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions.

“I need some sunlight, some fresh air, so I’m excited about it,” Allhands said, adding the Blue Sky trail is a little nostalgic for her.

“I would come on runs here every once in a while, and I love it,” she said. “It’s my getaway.”

Sarah Casale and several friends finished a six-mile hike Saturday up Lake Ramona and back, which she said was a first for her, “(My friend) twisted my arm and I’m very proud of myself.”

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus says the city has roughly 15 parks and 55 miles of trails that never closed — but he realized some have been waiting for Lake Poway, Blue Sky, and Iron Mountain to reopen.

“Folks have been getting cabin fever and it feels good to open up our biggest attractions,” Vaus said. “These trails are kind of like our beach.”

Vaus said there still are some state and local protocols in place when it comes to using parks and trails. Among them, people still must maintain adequate social distancing and are not permitted to enter any city park with a cough or fever. San Diego County officials also recently put into place new guidelines requiring residents to wear face masks in public settings.

Additionally, playgrounds remain closed, and parking lots are only opened to half-capacity.

“It’s going to be great to have people back, and you know our crown jewels so to speak so it’s going to be a fun day to say, ‘Hey, come out of our houses and enjoy the best of Poway has to offer,’” Vaus said. He added Lake Poway was scheduled to reopen to the public Sunday.