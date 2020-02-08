Poway church, Tim Tebow Foundation hold prom for kids with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Hundreds of young men and women with special needs got the royal treatment Friday night in Poway.

The Trinity Church partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation to put on a prom they’ll never forget.

The event was about showing the kids they are special not just because of their disabilities. A red carpet awaited them along with adoring paparazzi and fans.

“It feels great. I’m so excited for tonight,” Joshua LeClair said.

“It was the bomb,” MJ Estepa said.

Nearly 500 hundred young men and women with special needs and their dates celebrated their “Night to Shine."

“I go to this church,” Barry Cunningham said. "Tim Tebow is awesome. Thank you Tim Tebow for everything.”

They each got the VIP treatment with professional hair, makeup, corsages and boutonnières.

“It’s like they understand who they are,” said Trinity Church co-lead pastor Katie Corrigan. "How loved they are and you see it all over their face.”

On their faces and in their moves on the dance floor.

This prom night is happening in more than 700 other churches in more than 30 countries across the world. With every single one of them crowned like the kings and queens they are.

“Makes you feel special,” LeClair said. "God makes you feel special. He’s always there in your heart, wherever you go, God is always with you.”

Two other churches in Vista and Mission Valley also held a "Night to Shine."