SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has sent informational postcard out to registered voters in San Diego’s Fourth Supervisorial District, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District.

The postcards will list the voting options for the Nov. 7 special elections. Only voters who live in each respective district can vote.

For San Diego County’s District 4 residents, the postcards they receive will be for the runoff election to fill the seat vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. The remainder of the term runs until Jan. 2027.

San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and Reopen San Diego founder Amy Reichert were the top vote-getters in August’s primary election.

Voters who live in the jurisdictions of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on a ballot measure to decide if the water districts will separate from the San Diego Water Authority.

Voters in each district will receive their ballot in the mail on the week of Oct. 8, with early voting beginning on Oct. 9 at the Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa.

The Registrar recommends that voters take advantage of mail-in voting to avoid having to drive or wait in line. Drop boxes will be available around the county from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7, the final day of voting.

Voters can track their mail-in ballots sent through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for the Where’s My Ballot? program.

Voting centers for the special elections will open on Saturday, Oct. 28 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 6. On Nov. 7, the voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.