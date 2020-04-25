Pop-up coronavirus testing center shut down by county reopens downtown

SAN DIEGO – A week after a pop-up coronavirus testing center was shut down in Cardiff by the county, it reopened Friday in downtown San Diego.

The company, which popped up in the 1100 block of Third Avenue, runs two tests- one for COVID-19, the other for antibody testing. Antibody testing could indicate if you had coronavirus in the past and have now built up an immunity.

The company said the tests are at least 90 percent accurate. The FDA has not given its approval for these types of tests, something the county is leery of.

“Clearly, if we were trying to escape any scrutiny, we wouldn’t be downtown right across from the civic center,” said Matt Collins, a spokesperson for COVID Clinic Inc. “We are in full compliance, we’ve worked with the county last week to make sure we met their expectations.

In a statement, the County said it does not approve these operations and the pop-up clinic is under the regulatory authority of the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services, which has indicated that they have no issues with this provider offering the PCR testing.

County officials also stated they reminded the provider about their regulatory and reporting responsibilities, which were previously not met. The County confirmed the pop-up clinic failure to meet these guidelines led to the closure in Cardiff.

At the moment, there are no plans to shut the clinic down.



“We are in full compliance and that’s why we have the confidence to open back up,” Collins added.

COVID Clinic says they plan to be open 9-5, seven days a week indefinitely. Nasal testing for coronavirus is available as early as Friday, with antibody testing available again starting Monday, April 27.