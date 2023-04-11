SAN DIEGO — With Nathan Fletcher resigning from his San Diego County Board of Supervisor District Four seat and pulling his name out of the race for State Senate, the future of two political seats are in limbo.

“Just a few weeks ago, when people looked at Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez, they saw an untouchable power couple, they saw Nathan Fletcher as the heir apparent to the governorship and even the presidency,” said Amy Reichert, who ran against Fletcher in November.

However, Janessa Goldbeck already announced her candidacy for the District Four seat in February, with the assumption that Fletcher was a shoo-in for Toni Atkins’ Senate seat. While her timeline was moved up from a 2026 race, to likely this year, she is remaining ready to take the position if elected, or appointed.

“I announced that I was running in February because I want to lead and be in this seat, whether or not it goes to an appointment process or an election, I’m ready, I’m ready to jump in, I’m ready to lead,” Goldbeck said.

District Four is the most ethnically diverse district, according to the county. It represents nearly 700,000 San Diegans living in areas such as Clairemont, La Mesa, Balboa Park, Hillcrest and Spring Valley.

“District 4 is a really diverse community, we have both big portions of the city of San Diego, as well as unincorporated areas, also have one of the largest densities of veterans and military families in the country, right here in District Four,” Goldbeck said. “As a Marine Corps veteran, it would be an honor to serve my fellow veterans and military families, as well as the LGBT community, which is centered here.”

On the other side of the aisle, Reichert ran against Fletcher in November for the District Four seat, but has not yet announced if she will run again.

“I just think it’s still too early because we don’t even know if there’s going to be a special election or if there’s going to be an election next year or if the supervisors are going to decide indeed they are going to follow part of the county charter, which is to appoint,” Reichert said.

While Reichert and Goldbeck’s political ideals might differ for the District Four seat, they both agree the next step for San Diegans is to move forward.

“As we’re looking back over the past couple of weeks, I think it’s time that we start focusing on the recovery of San Diego,” Reichert said.

“I think as soon as we get a new supervisor in the seat, if that person is willing to roll up their sleeves, get to work, focus on actual progress, not politics as usual, we will be able to get right back into it,” Goldbeck said.

So what’s next?

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in a “No Confidence” vote Tuesday, urging Fletcher to resign immediately. It’s a symbolic gesture as the board can’t remove Fletcher from his seat. The board is expected to announce May 2 whether they plan to go through with a special election or an appointment for the position.