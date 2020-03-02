Which states vote on Super Tuesday?

A row of five voting booths with men and women casting their ballots at a polling place. Horizontal format, only showing the legs of the voters, people are unrecognizable..; Shutterstock ID 114656170; Job: –

(CNN) — Super Tuesday is this week, and delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake.

Tuesday’s contests are the largest to date in terms of delegates up for grabs this election cycle. About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alabama

Democratic delegates at stake: 52

Republican delegates at stake: 50

Polls open at 7 and 8 a.m. ET and close at 7 and 8 p.m. ET. (Most polls close at 8 p.m. ET.)

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

American Samoa

Democratic delegates at stake: 6

The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake

2016 contest winners: In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucus. The Republican delegates that year were unbound, but decided to support Donald Trump ahead of the national convention.

Arkansas

Democratic delegates at stake: 31

Republican delegates at stake: 40

Polls open at 8:30 a.m. ET and close at 8:30 p.m. ET

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

California

Democratic delegates at stake: 415

Republican delegates at stake: 172

Polls open at 10 a.m. ET and close at 11 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Colorado

Democratic delegates at stake: 67

Republican delegates at stake: 37

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won all of the delegates at the state’s Republican convention.

Maine

Democratic delegates at stake: 24

Republican delegates at stake: 22

Polls open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won the Republican caucuses.

Massachusetts

Democratic delegates at stake: 91

Republican delegates at stake: 41

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Minnesota

Democratic delegates at stake: 75

Republican delegates at stake: 39

Polls open between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Marco Rubio won the Republican caucuses.

North Carolina

Democratic delegates at stake: 110

Republican delegates at stake: 71

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Oklahoma

Democratic delegates at stake: 37

Republican delegates at stake: 43

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.

Tennessee

Democratic delegates at stake: 64

Republican delegates at stake: 58

Polls open between 7 a.m and 10 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Texas

Democratic delegates at stake: 228

Republican delegates at stake: 155

Polls open at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET and close at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.

Utah

Democratic delegates at stake: 29

Republican delegates at stake: 40

Polls open at 9 a.m. ET and close at 10 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won the caucuses.

Vermont

Democratic delegates at stake: 16

Republican delegates at stake: 17

Polls open at varying times statewide. They may open no earlier than 5 a.m. ET and no later than 10 a.m. ET, and close at 7 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Virginia

Democratic delegates at stake: 99

Republican delegates at stake: 48

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

