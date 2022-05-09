SAN DIEGO – Early voting begins Monday with ballots due to start hitting mailboxes soon for the June 7 California primary election.

A voter infromation pamphlet sent by the San Diego Registrar of Voters for the June Primary Election Credit: County News Center

Some 1.9 million registered voters in San Diego County will receive ballots in the mail to cast their vote for local, state and federal seats. Voters also can cast their ballot in person starting Monday at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave., Suite 100. It is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays.

Ballot drop boxes are available throughout the county and will remain available through June 7.

See a full list of available drop box locations and hours of operation by clicking or tapping here.

It is an election with cruicial seats open all levels of government. Those up for grabs including a U.S. senator seat, California governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, judges and the state Assembly, among others.

In San Diego County, voters will decide on the next county sheriff, four spots on San Diego City Council, two on the county’s Board of Supervisors as well as two seats on Chula Vista City Council and the city’s mayor.

Voters should have received a voter information pamphlet by Monday, the county’s Registrar of Voters said. Didn’t get one? See your pamphlet here or sign up to start receiveing them here.

Eligible residents can register to vote through May 23. If not by then, voters also can register and vote at any Vote Center through Election Day. Here’s the full list of Vote Centers in San Diego County.

Starting May 28, some Vote Centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 6 and then all of them will be open in that same time period beginning June 4. On Election Day, all Vote Centers and drop box locations will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the upcoming election is available online at sdvote.com.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian contributed to this report.