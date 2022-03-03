SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Thursday that could force some homeless people into mental health treatment.

The plan is called CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court and will rely heavily on county justice systems to order that treatment.

Newsom’s administration made it clear the planned services would be separate from conservatorships or other existing programs meant to help those with mental illness.

“We need to treat brain health early before we punish it later,” Gov. Newsom said.

The proposal would require counties to create a mental health branch in civil court and issue court-ordered treatment to those suffering from psychosis.

A family member, friend or first responder can refer a person to CARE Court, an evaluation would follow, and then if the person is found eligible, the judge would set rules and oversight for treatment.

Those eligible would be required to take the treatment.

If they’re accused of a crime and don’t take the treatment, they could face criminal charges. If they don’t have pending charges, they could be held in psychiatric facilities against their will or have the court appoint someone to make health decisions for them, also known as a conservatorship.

Counties that don’t provide the treatment could also face consequences.

Democratic mayors like San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf praised the plan.

“It’s time that our Golden State stops walking by our greatest moral shame and faces it head-on with clarity and compassion,” Mayor Schaaf said.

The governor’s administration said between 7,000 to 12,000 people could be eligible.

Officials could not estimate the cost of the program Thursday, saying those details are still being worked out.

Last year, the Legislature approved $12 billion for homeless and housing services. Newsom is requesting another $2 billion this year for mental health housing.

He said if approved, of that $14 billion total, $3 billion would fund 33,000 new beds across the state. Local behavioral health officials say housing will be key.

“We look forward to learning more about the details and I’m sure there will be more as it gets flushed out,” said Phebe Bell, the president of the County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California. “What we know, through the work we do, is access to housing is really the most critical piece of the picture.”

Newsom’s team said funds would also help boost the workforce required to carry out CARE Court.

“The clinicians tell me we don’t have enough housing. The housing folks tell us we don’t have enough clinical care,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “We are going to hold ourselves accountable to deliver all of that together in a comprehensive package.”

Newsom said he wants the Legislature to move quickly on this proposal and requested it be part of this year’s budget process. If approved, the program could be in place by the end of this year.