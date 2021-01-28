Weber confirmed as state’s first Black secretary of state

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California State Senate confirmed Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, as the state’s next Secretary of State Thursday in a 29-0 floor vote.

The Senate Rules Committee confirmed Weber’s nomination during a hearing on Wednesday.

“Dr. King teaches us that we are at our best when we stand up in service of others and I am humbled to be able to continue to stand up for Californians as Secretary of State,” Weber said.

It's OFFICIAL, my nomination for CA Secretary of State has been confirmed by the CA Legislature and my next step will be swearing in.



I will be the 1st Black woman to serve in this role and only the 5th Black person to serve as constitutional officer ever #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/uvMEY8zKLO — Shirley Weber, PhD (@ShirleyWeberPhD) January 28, 2021

“I thank the Governor for his nomination, the State Senators and the Assemblymembers who voted to confirm my appointment, and the Californians who expressed their faith in my ability to assume this critical office. I look forward to lifting up and defending our democratic values of inclusivity and participation in this new role.”

Weber, who taught Africana Studies at San Diego State University for more than four decades and was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, chaired the Assembly Budget Committee and the Assembly Committee on Elections. She will be the first Black person to serve in the role.

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, characterized Dr. Weber as a principled leader.

“Dr. Weber’s appointment makes history, but I believe that as Secretary of State, Shirley Weber will continue to make history, especially in ensuring California’s leadership on voting rights and voter participation,” said Atkins, who also chairs the Senate Rules Committee. “It’s no surprise that we have learned so much from Dr. Weber over the years, given her career as a college professor — now, we once again will get to learn from her actions as she leads this critical office, and protects our most sacred democratic process. This is a proud day for California.”

Weber replaces interim secretary of state James Schwab, who assumed the role to replace Alex Padilla, a Democrat from Pacoima. Padilla was recently sworn in as California’s next Senator — replacing Vice President Kamala Harris.

No date has been set for the special election to fill the Weber’s 79th District seat, but it is likely to be in spring of this year.