CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Embattled Chula Vista city councilmember Andrea Cardenas has missed the last two city council meetings and now, city leaders are calling for her to step down.

Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to mishandling COVID-19 relief funds and has vowed to not step down from the Chula Vista City Council.

“She said she was sick. This last meeting, she was not at. She just today went ahead and sent a memo and said she didn’t make it for health reasons as well,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said to FOX 5 on Thursday. “We need to make sure that we have councilmembers that show up and whether they agree with me or not, we still need to do the business of the city.”

Now, city leaders are complaining of commission appointments being shelved and votes being delayed.

“If you can’t show up at the council meeting, then you should resign,” said John Moot, a former councilmember. “Have her paycheck garnered until she shows up. Most people that don’t go to work don’t get paid.”

Frustrated residents have been gathering at council meetings to demand Cardenas step down.

“There are many times that a four-fifths vote is required, so her not participating is stopping and inhibiting the business of the city from moving forward,” McCann added.

FOX 5 reached out to Cardenas but did not receive a response by time of publish.

She is expected back in court in January.