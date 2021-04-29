Watch: One-on-one with Kevin Faulconer on Newsom recall challenge

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is mounting a Republican challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified in the recall against Newsom, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

People who signed petitions now have 30 days to withdraw their signatures, though it’s unlikely enough will do so to stop the question from going to voters.

Voters will face two questions in the election: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

So far no other Democrats have announced plans to run against Newsom. The governor launched an anti-recall campaign in March, crafting the effort as one driven by Republican extremists and adherents to former President Donald Trump, who lost California twice.