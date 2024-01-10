SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday delivered his fourth annual State of the City address at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego.

Gloria discussed topics like public safety, homelessness, housing affordability and infrastructure.

For public safety, Gloria announced most serious crimes fell again in the city, noting that murder and rape were down nearly 12% and 16%, while robbery and burglary dropped 7% and 16%, respectively.

The mayor lauded the first-of-its-kind childcare facility for San Diego police officers, as well as implementing Smart Streetlights and Automated License Plate Recognition technologies to help investigate and solve serious crimes.

For homelessness, Gloria mentioned about the city’s continued expansion of traditional shelter capacity, Safe Parking and Safe Sleeping Programs and the approval of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that bans tent encampments on public property.

“I can report that the new law is working as intended,” Gloria said. ”We are clearing encampments without widespread arrests. Since the ordinance passed in June, only one person has been arrested, but hundreds have accepted shelter. ”

For housing affordability, the mayor signed a new executive order Wednesday requiring all relevant city department to review new housing projects under the City’s Complete Communities program within 30 days, as opposed to the current process that can take up to 12 months. The move acts upon an executive order Gloria signed last January to expedite permits for 100% of affordable housing projects.

For infrastructure, Gloria explained the road repair process across San Diego, where the city saw 252 miles of roadway repaired or resurfaced last year — almost 20% more from 2022. In 2023, crews filled 61,305 potholes, a 94% increase compared to 2022.

“Crumbling roads. Broken streetlights. Cracked sidewalks. Decaying pipes and stormwater culverts. For the past three years, we have been addressing these needs through record infrastructure investments, solid data to guide decisions and policy reforms that ensure we’re prioritizing the projects that are most needed and delivering them equitably and in keeping with our ambitious climate goals,” Gloria said.