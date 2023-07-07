Voter pamphlets for the District Four Special Primary Election. (County of San DIego)

SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District will be receiving voter information pamphlets for the Aug. 15 special primary election, county officials said.

Voters should receive the pamphlet, which contains election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more, by July 17 if your voter registration is up to date, according to the Registrar of Voters office.

The pamphlet also provides a sample of your official ballot that you may use to practice making your selection before marking your official ballot, per the County of San Diego.

During the week of July 16, registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail, with an “I Voted” sticker, voting instructions and other important election information, the county said.

A list of ballot drop box and vote center locations can be found here.

The Fourth Supervisorial District, which has nearly 400,000 registered voters, includes communities like Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Clairemont (Bay Park, Bay Ho, Clairemont Mesa, North Clairemont), Hillcrest, Balboa Park, North Park, Bankers Hill, Old Town and Mission Hills, among others.