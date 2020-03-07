Vargas passes Castellanos for No. 2 spot in District 1 supervisor seat

SAN DIEGO — Nora Vargas has passed Rafael Castellanos for the No. 2 spot in the San Diego County’s District 1 supervisor race, new vote totals released Friday evening show.

With 12,164 votes, Vargas now has a 54-vote lead over Castellanos.

The candidate who finishes second will face State Sen. Ben Hueso in November. With 21,529 votes, Hueso has 30.26% of the vote.

An estimated 250,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

District 1 covers the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City; 19 San Diego communities, including Barrio Logan, Grant Hill, Point Loma and San Ysidro; and the four unincorporated communities of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres and Sunnyside.