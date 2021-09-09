US Capitol prepares for return of right-wing protesters

Sept. 18 rally to show support for people being prosecuted for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Capitol police and lawmakers are preparing for a protest on Sept. 18 involving some of the same right-wing groups that took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Now these people are coming back to praise the people who were out to kill, out to kill members of Congress,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The rally is supposed to show support for people being prosecuted for crimes related to the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard said in a YouTube video that the protest is about “demanding justice for these political prisoners, demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt.

Braynard said the event won’t support any political candidate.

Capitol Police Chiefe Tom Manger said because of changes made after Jan. 6, he’s confident his officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.

“We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact,” said Pelosi.

The security fence around the Capitol could reportedly return ahead of the protest but both Democrats and Republicans said they would like to keep the Capitol accessible.

“But we also have to make sure that people who want to visit the Capitol or the people who work in the Capitol are all safe,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Scott said he expects the Sept. 18 rally to be peaceful.

“We just have to make sure that people that don’t do things peacefully are held accountable,” said Scott.

Braynard also asked participants to be peaceful and “be respectful and kind to all law enforcement officers.”

Authorities are also tracking whether groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers will also show up at the rally.