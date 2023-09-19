SAN DIEGO — A bill that could legalize lowrider cruising in California is now just waiting on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

The National City-based United Lowrider Coalition worked with Assemblymember David Alvarez to help author the bill.

“We all listened and just tears, tears of joy.”

That was Jovita Arellano’s reaction last Thursday when AB 436 was among some of the bills to be passed by the California legislative deadline. Arellano is president of the coalition.

AB 436 passed both the State Assembly and the Senate with overwhelming support.

“It shows that they understand. They embrace the lowrider community, they embrace our culture, they embrace the art,” Arellano said to FOX 5.

Since the 1980s, state vehicle code has allowed local governments across California to stop drivers from cruising and driving cars modified to be a certain height. AB 436 would remove those restrictions.

“It’s not the late 80’s, early 90’s anymore, and now I believe lowriding is looked at more as a cultural practice and it’s an art form. I think the perspective is starting to change,” said Marisa Rosales, vice president of the coalition.

Arellano and Rosales call the effort they’ve put into this bill not a fight but a journey. Now, the final destination is Newsom’s desk, where the bill awaits his signature. The governor has until Oct. 14 to pass or veto the bill.

Until then, the United Lowrider Coalition is celebrating all they’ve been involved in to get to this point, including making cruising legal again in National City, a state resolution on cruising passed in 2022, and of course, AB 436.

It’s work they’re so proud of, Rosales commemorated it all with a tattoo.

“Because these are things that we here from National City, from San Diego were things that we inspired. And because cruising, it means that much to me,” said Rosales.