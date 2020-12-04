Twitter could ban Trump after he leaves office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter could ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform after Inauguration Day, a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes Thursday.
The president’s ongoing spread of conspiracy theories and false claims about election fraud — which have been refuted by election officials across the country and the U.S. Justice Department — has led Twitter to fact-check and put warning labels on certain tweets.
President Trump is shielded by Twitter’s “World Leaders Policy,” which means the platform can leave up a tweet that breaks its rules so the public can view what their leaders are stating.
Under the policy, Trump was allowed to spread misinformation about issues including COVID-19 and the presidential election, and tweet violent threats, such as “when the looting starts, the shooting starts!” as he did back in June — without fear of punishment.