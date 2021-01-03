Trump urges Georgia secretary of state to ‘find’ votes in newly released phone call

WASHINGTON, D.C. — “WE HAVE WON THIS ELECTION!” President Donald Trump can be heard telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in audio obtained by the Washington Post.

During the call, released Sunday, Trump assures Raffensperger — who certified the state’s results for Biden multiple times — that the people of Georgia are “angry” about his loss.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,” Trump is heard telling Raffensperger, who he says took the election away from him.

Raffensperger responds, saying: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

Trump followed up this statement by asking if it was possible that ballots were shredded in Fulton County and that Dominion had removed voting machines: both rumors he claims to have heard.

Raffensperger proceeds to negate both Trump’s questions.

“You should want to have an accurate election,” Trump says. “And you’re a Republican.”

“We believe that we do have an accurate election,” Raffensperger urges.

“No, no, you don’t. No, no, you don’t. You don’t. You don’t have. Not even close,” Trump continues. “You’re off by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

After this, Trump points the finger at Raffensperger, saying he knows what has happened and isn’t doing anything — and appears to allude to criminal consequences for Raffensperger.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” Trump says.

Raffensperger never wavers on the call, however, saying ultimately, “Mr. President, we have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are right.”

The Washington Post reached out to the White House, the Trump campaign, Meadows — all did not respond for comment. Raffensperger’s office declined to comment.

‘Voter fraud’ in 2020 election

Trump’s continued claims of voter fraud come even as his now-former Attorney General and close ally William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have effected the election outcome.

Additionally, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency‘s review of elections operations and results concluded the election was the “most secure in American history.”

A November investigation by the New York Times also revealed zero evidence of voter fraud in any state.