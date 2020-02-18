Trump in SoCal Tuesday for fundraisers, Olympics update

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to Los Angeles Tuesday for an approximately four-hour visit to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games and attend fundraising events in Beverly Hills.

Trump is to fly to Los Angeles from Washington and meet with the LA2028 Olympic Committee officials in Beverly Hills “for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games,” according to the White House.

Trump is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with supporters and speak at a fundraising dinner later Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Trump will visit Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraising golf outing and reception hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison before flying to Phoenix for a campaign rally then back to Las Vegas.

According to an event invitation, first obtained by The Desert Sun, tickets for Trump’s appearance in Rancho Mirage range from $100,000 for a photo opportunity and golf outing for two, up to $250,000 for a roundtable discussion, photo opportunity and golf outing for two.

Trump most recently visited the Los Angeles area in September, attending a pair of fundraisers but making no public appearances. That trip also included a visit to San Diego, where he attended another fundraiser and traveled to Otay Mesa to view construction of the border wall.

Trump also visited the Southland last April, attending a fundraising event in Beverly Hills and a private dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf club.

The visit will be Trump’s fourth to the Los Angeles area as president. He has spent little time in the Los Angeles area during his administration, compared to his Democratic predecessor and various Democratic presidential hopefuls. Trump has often sparred with Los Angeles and California leaders over immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” policies, while also blaming Democratic policies for the area’s homelessness and housing-affordability issues.

Barack Obama had made nine visits to the Los Angeles area as this stage of his presidency, six solely for political fundraising. Obama spoke at political fundraisers during eight of his first nine visits to Southern California as president.