Trump drives by ‘Million MAGA March’ as supporters rally in Washington

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, supporters of President Donald Trump flocked to the nation’s capitol to protest the results, and organizers posted a video of the president driving through and smiling at the crowd on the way to a golf outing.

The “Million MAGA March” and other similar events are being held to urge the president not to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, Fox News reports. Trump’s motorcade was heading outside of D.C. to his Virginia golf course.

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to attend an event called the “March for Trump,” which will go from the Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court. Speeches are expected from Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, and others, according to Fox.

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

The rallies come after a week of still unproven — and even discredited — claims by Trump and some of his supporters that millions of fraudulent votes were cast in favor of Biden.

The Washington Post reports demonstrators began arriving near the White House on Friday afternoon, and says the group included white nationalists. A video of Infowars founder and known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also circulated online, showing Jones leading a caravan of protesters holding guns en route to the Capitol.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in several key states where Biden won have repeatedly been ruled against or dismissed entirely in the past week. On Friday, judges in Pennsylvania — the state that handed Biden the presidency — ruled against several lawsuits that hoped to have nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots tossed out.

Elsewhere, lawsuits in states like Georgia and Michigan have also been thrown out, with votes disputed by Trump’s campaign ultimately being ruled as valid.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reached out to election officials in all 50 states, all of whom explained there was zero evidence of fraud in any state.

Additionally, on Thursday, members of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, backed up the continued failure to find evidence of fraud, saying:

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

The agency further elaborated that elaborate measures were taken to ensure security, including pre-election testing and state certification. CISA called claims made by Trump and supporters “unfounded” and “opportunities for misinformation.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the agency wrote definitely.