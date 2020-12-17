Trump cuts healthcare funds to California over abortions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration says is is cutting $200 million in federal healthcare funding to California because the state requires insurance providers to cover abortions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it will withhold the funding from Medicaid in the new fiscal quarter starting in January, and “if the state does not come into compliance” the department will cut another $200 million per fiscal quarter.

Earlier this year, the administration warned California that it could lose federal funding over a 2014 regulation mandating that employers and private insurance plans pay for abortions.