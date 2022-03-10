SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sen. Alex Padilla Thursday announced more than $18 million in federal funding for five projects across the San Diego region, included in the appropriations package approved by the House.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law next week if it passes the Senate.

“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in and around San Diego to improve our water and transportation infrastructure,” said Padilla, D- California.

“This funding will go to local governments and community organizations that are directly serving our neighborhoods. Federal dollars will support projects to modernize our transportation infrastructure and spur economic growth.”

Projects in and around the San Diego area that will receive federal funding include:

$10 million for the COASTER Commuter Rail Corridor Stabilization Project to help prevent further Del Mar Bluff erosion;

$5.6 million for UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography to find the impact of dumping pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane — DDT — across the San Pedro Basin;

$2.2 million for a year-round, 50-bed homeless shelter in Oceanside with wrap-around services; and

$300,00 for Bayshore Bikeway Segment 5 in National City.

The omnibus package includes around $14 billion in funding for humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and European allies in response to the Russian invasion.

