SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System held a meeting Thursday morning to elect a new chair after a failed majority vote at a previous session last month.

The task of appointing a replacement leader was set into motion after a sexual misconduct investigation into alleged actions by former County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who’s accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by a former MTS employee.

That employee, Grecia Figueroa, is currently suing both Fletcher and MTS. Fletcher has admitted to having an affair, but denied the allegations of assault and harassment.

The candidates up for consideration to lead MTS included San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, La Mesa City Councilwoman Patricia Dillard and El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble.

After a failed vote on April 20, Whitburn remained in the position of interim chair until the re-do nomination meeting Thursday, where a successful majority vote was finally reached.

An official with MTS confirmed to FOX 5 that Whitburn was elected to be chair and that Goble will hold the seat of vice chair.