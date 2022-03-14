SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to send a strong message to Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the state’s 51 cent gas tax for one year.

“All we are doing is asking to send a letter to the governor saying we support this,” Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Desmond wrote a letter last week to his fellow supervisors, asking them to join with him and Supervisor Joel Anderson in the request. On Monday, some lawmakers in Sacramento tried to speed up that exact request, but failed.

First, a rally was held to promote the idea of a gas tax holiday as the average price of a gallon reaches $5.74 statewide.

“This added burden is not the result of international political events,” Assemblymember Kevin Kiley. “It is the result of our state’s political choices.”

Because the measure has yet to have its first hearing, lawmakers tried to force a floor vote in the assembly.

“Disappointed that Sacramento didn’t move it earlier, but there’s still a possibility of it coming through the regular process as opposed to an accelerated process,” Desmond said.

Democratic legislative leaders are working on their own tax relief proposals and have said they don’t want to take away money from road repair or transit operations that the gas tax provides.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers argue there’s a multi-billion dollar budget surplus to backfill the lost funds.

Supervisors will address the idea of sending the request to Newsom at Tuesday’s meeting which begins at 9 a.m.