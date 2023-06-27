IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — The County of San Diego Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency because of ongoing sewage pollution that has been flowing across the U.S.-Mexico Border into southern beaches, contaminating oceanwater and making some beaches not safe for swimming.

Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Tera Lawson-Remer introduced the bill, which was passed unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Today marks a key moment in a long battle to protect our beaches and coastline, our coastal communities have suffered from this crisis for far too long,” Lawson-Remer said during Tuesday’s meeting prior to the vote.

This declaration also requests Gov. Gavin Newsom and the federal government to declare an emergency, signaling a crisis, and aiming to cut the red tape to get action to the southern beaches fast. The declaration also requests the Biden administration to award federal assistance.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre said the south end of Imperial Beach has been closed for 562 consecutive days, at the time of the vote, because of the toxic pollution.

“We all know the severe impacts to our communities, our wellbeing, our quality of life, our environment, our public health, our economy,” Aguirre said to supervisors before Tuesday’s vote.

“This is the perfect example of an environmental disaster,” Dan Smith said, pointing to the contaminated ocean water in Imperial Beach. He’s lived in the area for decades and walks Imperial Beach almost daily. He hopes this declaration will push for a solution fast, but thinks the Mexico government needs to step in.

“It really angers me that we have not solved this sewage problem in all these years,” Smith said. “Let’s solve it for our kids, our grandkids.”

“Thirty-five million gallons of sewage continue to flow into the ocean everyday, poisoning our environment, wreaking havoc on our tourism industry and threatening the health of our residents,” Lawson-Remer said.

Despite the millions of dollars already dedicated to the contamination, more funding is needed as Lawson-Remer said the project had a recent $150 million setback because the funding must go to maintenance first, before addressing the problem at hand.

“It’s time to put an end to this crisis,” she added.

According to county leaders, this is the same process agencies followed in Flint, Michigan, to resolve their water quality crisis several years ago.