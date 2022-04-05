SAN DIEGO — Democratic candidate David Alvarez leads in early returns Tuesday in the Assembly District 80 Special Primary Election, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The first results revealed Alvarez is ahead of fellow Democratic candidate Georgette Gómez by 494 votes with 12,748 while Republican candidate Lincoln Pickard trails in third with 24.55% of the vote.

The 80th Assembly District seat, which covers the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City, was formerly filled by Lorena Gonzalez who resigned from the position in January after eight years on the job. She went on to become an executive secretary-treasure for the California Labor Federation.

See the live voting results here.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.