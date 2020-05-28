SoCal lawmaker loses duties over sexual harassment findings

Assemblyman Bill Brough is seen in a photo posted to his Facebook page in December 2014 (via KTLA)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials removed a lame-duck California state lawmaker from his committee assignments Wednesday after investigators found that he twice sexually harassed women.

State Assembly investigators found that Republican Assemblyman Bill Brough insinuated to one woman that he could help her politically if she went home with him. They found he also inappropriately touched an unnamed woman, putting his hand on the small of her back.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Wednesday that he is stripping Brough of his committee assignments. Brough did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages. He previously lost his bid for reelection in the March primary.