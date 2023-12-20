SAN DIEGO — Community activist Shane Harris announced on Wednesday he will be dropping out of the San Diego City Council District 4 race after declaring his candidacy only a few weeks ago.

In a post to Facebook, Harris said his choice to withdraw his name as a candidate “was not a decision I came to lightly.”

“After a lifetime dedication to the success and well being of District 4 in the City of San Diego, I grew up here, living here and having supported the issues important to this community and to the city as a civil rights activist and a small business owner,” Harris said.

Harris, who grew up in the foster care system, says during the time frame in the “short-circuited special election,” it has allowed him to think about the challenges kids and families face in District 4.

“It is the bigger, broader picture of the work that I enjoy, that I had to decide what was more better, what was better for me going forward, and what was the best way I could contribute to the challenges that our children and our families are facing and the best way I could contribute to society in pushing a positive agenda for change, justice and equality,” Harris said.

The San Diego City Council District 4 vacant seat is to replace Monica Montgomery Steppe, who won the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors following Nathan Fletcher’s resignation in May.

Other candidates vying for the open City Council District 4 seat include Chia Warren-Darby, director of appointments and board commissions for Mayor Todd Gloria; Henry Foster III, Montgomery Steppe’s current chief of staff; and legislative staffer Tylisa Suseberry.

A special election will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

The district is comprised of neighborhoods in southeastern San Diego, including Paradise Hills, Bay Terraces, Mountain View, Chollas View, Emerald Hills, Ridgeview/Webster, Jamacha Lomita, Skyline, Alta Vista and Encanto.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this story.