(FOX40.COM) — A new poll from the University of California Berkeley shows Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) with a slight edge over Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) in California’s 2024 Senate election.

Around 20% of respondents said Schiff was their preferred candidate in the race to succeed retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein. Another 17% said Porter was their choice.

The Berkeley IGS Poll surveyed 6,030 registered California voters and was conducted online in English and Spanish from Aug. 24 to 29. The poll’s margin of error was estimated to be approximately +/- 2.5%.

With the primary seven months away, 32% of voters said they were undecided.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Veteran and entrepreneur James P. Bradley (R), and former MLB player Steve Garvey (R), who has not announced he is running, each garnered around 7% of respondents’ hypothetical votes.

Schiff’s strongest lead among likely voters was among those aged 65 or older, where 29% said he was their first choice, while Porter came in second place among those same voters, receiving 12%.

Porter was the preferred candidate among participants who identified as “strongly liberal,” those who identified as LGBTQ, and those between the ages 18-29, 30-39 and 40-49.

Newsom Appointee Question

The poll also questioned respondents on what action they think California Gov. Gavin Newsom should take if Senator Feinstein were unable to finish her term.

Fifty-one percent of those polled said he should appoint someone who was prepared to run again in 2024. Another 25% said Newsom should choose an interim appointee, or “caretaker,” who won’t run in 2024.

Answers to the question varied greatly depending on respondents’ political party registration.

Those who are registered as Democrats favored having Newsom appoint someone who would run in 2024 by 64%, to 16% saying it should be a caretaker.

Registered Republicans favored a caretaker who would not run in 2024 by 54%, to 31% saying the appointee could run.

Position on Ukraine

The poll also asked participants what position they would prefer a senator take on the war in Ukraine.

Around 53% of respondents said they want a senator who would prioritize “Helping Ukraine achieve victory over Russia, even if it means a longer war.”

Thirty percent said they would prefer a senator who would support “bringing an end to the war, even if it means Ukraine giving up some territory to Russia.”

Answers to this question similarly depended on respondents’ political party registration.

Those who are registered as Democrats favored helping Ukraine 65%-16%. Republicans favored ending the war with concessions 41%-34%.