SAN DIEGO — San Diego Association Of Governments’ (SANDAG) upper management will look a bit different come next year.

Chief Executive Officer Hasan Ikhrata on Friday evening submitted his notice to the Board of Directors, announcing his departure from the agency on Dec. 29, SANDAG said in a news release.

“I came to SANDAG almost five years ago to reinvigorate this organization and reimagine a brighter future for the San Diego region,” Ikhrata said. “Together, with the amazing SANDAG team, we have done just that, tackling long-standing issues such as transit to the airport, the falling Del Mar Bluffs, building a third crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the need for free transit, more bikeways and housing.”

More than $1 billion in funds were awarded for projects throughout the San Diego region under Ikhrata’s leadership, according to SANDAG.

“As the agency starts its next chapter, this is the right time to hand over the leadership reins,” Ikhrata said.

SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas also commented on Ikhrata’s decision.

“This news is a bittersweet moment for our region,” Vargas said. “I am grateful for Hasan’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping us all reimagine the future of the San Diego region. Throughout his tenure, Hasan has spearheaded transformative changes in transportation and regional planning for the County of San Diego, and I want to wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

The SANDAG Board will discuss the next steps in filling Ikhrata’s position.