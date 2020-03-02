San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Biden after Buttigieg ends presidential bid

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd during a campaign event at Wofford University February 28, 2020 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. South Carolinians will vote in the Democratic presidential primary tomorrow. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Union-Tribune endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday, just a day after Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign.

Less than two weeks ago, the newspaper’s editorial board endorsed Buttigieg, citing his military experience and centrist policies. But that was before the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, did poorly in the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary. Buttigieg announced that he was ending his campaign Sunday and endorsed Biden on Monday.

“Biden showed in South Carolina he can unify the party’s moderate wing and appeal to African American voters to build a coalition, just as Sanders motivated Latinos in Nevada,” the Union-Tribune editorial board wrote, explaining Monday’s endorsement. “But Biden’s eight years working with Barack Obama will give him credibility with many voters, including African Americans. And as both vice president and a U.S. senator for 36 years, Biden laps the field in foreign policy experience. There’s little question he can go toe to toe with Trump in the general election.”

The paper’s endorsement change came just one day before San Diegan’s go to the polls on “Super Tuesday,” March 3.