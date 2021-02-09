San Diego U.S. attorney to step down amid Biden transition

U.S Attorney Robert Brewer speaks in front of an FBI poster depicting Jehad Serwan Mostafa during a news conference Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer submitted his resignation Tuesday, joining other Donald Trump-appointed federal prosecutors across the country who were asked to step down as part of the transition to the Biden administration.

Brewer, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California — which covers San Diego and Imperial counties — since early 2019, will leave the post Feb. 28.

“Serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highlight of my 45-year legal career,” Brewer said in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with the talented attorneys and staff of our office alongside our brave law enforcement partners. I am proud to have served with so many remarkable public servants. Together we have made our community safer during perilous and unprecedented times.”

Brewer and other U.S. attorneys were asked to resign Tuesday at the request of Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, a routine move for new administrations.

It was unclear who will serve in Brewer’s role until President Joe Biden announces his nominees, who must also be confirmed by the Senate.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “Until U.S. attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. attorneys’ offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.”