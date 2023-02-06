SAN DIEGO — Democratic County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced a run for State Senate Monday, looking to assume San Diego’s 39th district seat from President pro Tempore Toni Atkins when she reaches the state legislature term limit.

“As a Marine in combat, a State legislator, an educator, and now as a County Supervisor, the desire to serve people has been my driving force,” Fletcher said in a press release announcing the campaign. “I’m running for State Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”

Fletcher was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018, serving as chair from 2021 until earlier this year. A United States Marine Corps veteran, he previously held a seat in the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2012, where he authored the public safety legislation aimed at protecting children from crimes of sexual violence known as Chelsea’s Law.

Fletcher said he plans on prioritizing issues relating to wages and income inequality, childcare and healthcare access, public education, behavioral health treatment and the worsening homelessness crisis in cities across the state should he be elected to the State Senate.

Fletcher has already amassed more than $1 million in funding since opening an his committee about 10 weeks ago, according to the press release.

He has also received endorsements from a number of prominent democratic county officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, former State Senator Christine Kehoe and Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vazquez.

District 39’s boundaries were redrawn in 2022. It now makes up about half of registered voters in the City of San Diego, including the Point Loma peninsula, downtown area, mid-city, Clairemont, City Heights and neighborhoods in the Southeast. Lemon Grove, La Mesa, El Cajon and Coronado are also part of the district.