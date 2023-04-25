SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe will be running for the District Four seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the politician said Tuesday.

The announcement comes amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Nathan Fletcher, who is expected to resign from his District Four seat on May 15.

“I will continue to fight for my community to have a voice wherever it is needed,” Montgomery Steppe wrote on Twitter. “And right now, that need is at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. I ask that you stand with me to move the county forward.”

District Four is home to nearly 700,000 San Diegans living in areas such as Clairemont, La Mesa, Balboa Park, Hillcrest and Spring Valley. According to the county, it’s the most ethnically diverse district.

Another person who declared her candidacy for the District Four seat is Janessa Goldbeck, the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation and a Marine Corps Veteran. She already announced her candidacy for the District Four seat in February, with the assumption that Fletcher was a shoo-in for Toni Atkins’ Senate seat.

Amy Reichert, who ran against Fletcher in November, may also run for the District Four seat, but thinks “it’s still too early” to make a decision.

In mid-April, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in a “No Confidence” vote urging Fletcher to resign immediately. The board is expected to announce May 2, whether they plan to go through with a special election or an appointment for the position.

