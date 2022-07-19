WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-53), a San Diego native, was arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Jacobs, alongside other House Democrats, was arrested during the demonstration on Capitol grounds in support of nationwide access to abortions. According to The Hill, those lawmakers included fellow California representative Jackie Speier (CA-14) along with Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Katherine Clark (Mass.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Alma Adams (N.C.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.).

The organized show of support for abortion rights comes just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the country’s previous ruling that guaranteed access to abortions at the national level.

“As a young woman myself, reproductive health care is my health care. So I know personally that decisions about how, when, and if to grow a family are personal and private, and should never be decided by the Supreme Court or by Congress,” said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Capitol Police said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that, in total, 35 people were arrested on suspicion of crowding, obstructing or incommoding. Seventeen of those arrested were members of Congress, police stated.

Despite the arrest, Jacobs said in a statement that she “won’t stop fighting” for abortion rights, and will continue to push for action in and out of the Capitol.

“Millions of Americans are already suffering unnecessarily because of the Supreme Court’s shameful decision, and the continued cruelty of Republican leaders across the country,” Jacobs said. “I won’t stop fighting to protect reproductive health care, including the right to an abortion, and I will proudly put my body on the line to make it clear just how urgently we need to act.”

After voting in the U.S. House of Representatives last week to codify abortion rights, Jacobs says she plans to preside over and debate the Right to Contraception Act (H.R. 8373) later this week. If passed, the bill would guarantee nationwide access to contraceptives in the United States.