SAN DIEGO — Rep. Juan Vargas addressed the Ukraine crisis Thursday afternoon near the USS Midway Museum.

Vargas, a Democrat, represents the 51st Congressional District. A member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, he visited Ukraine in September.

“I’m here to demand that we do stricter, more devastating sanctions against Russia and Belarus,” Vargas told reporters. “Belarus is also involved. We need to bring them in, too, and make them pay for what they’re doing.”

Listen to his comments in the video player above.