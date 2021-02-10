Rep. Issa named to 2 House Foreign Affairs subcommittees

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Rep.-elect Darrell Issa (R-CA) arrives to the Hyatt Regency hotel on Capitol Hill on November 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Orientation begins for the newly-elected members today and will run through Nov. 21. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – East County congressman Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, was appointed Wednesday to two House Foreign Affairs subcommittees.

Issa was named to the Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights subcommittee and the International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact subcommittee.

According to a statement, the Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights subcommittee exercises oversight on human rights practices and activities of the United Nations in sub-Saharan Africa, while the International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Impact subcommittee has jurisdiction over ethical business practices and issues related to corporate social impact.

Issa, who previously served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee for five terms, said he was “honored to return to service as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The United States must continue to be a resilient partner to our allies, and these committees will work to prevent any weakening of the progress made under the Trump administration to hold accountable the enemies of democracy and human rights. I look forward to the leadership of Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, as we work to promote democracy around the world, support our allies, keep America secure, and champion human rights,” he added.

Issa represents the 50th Congressional District covering much of East San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, and previously represented the 48th and 49th North County districts for nearly two decades.

