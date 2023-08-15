SAN DIEGO — Congressman Adam Schiff (D) took a tour of the U.S.-Mexico Border and Friendship Park Monday ahead of a roundtable discussion with leaders in the South Bay.

Officials focused on issues surrounding immigration and environmental concerns, with the sewage contamination in Imperial Beach taking center stage.

“Look, you can’t be a representative for the state unless you understand what are the challenges facing every part of the state,” Rep. Adam Schiff said on why he was visiting the San Diego region.

The democrat represents the state’s 30th District, covering areas of Los Angeles County, but he is making a run for senate.

Local advocates for immigration, human rights, water quality and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre all had a seat at the table, sharing this biggest concerns with the congressman and senate-candidate.

The goal was a non-partisan conversation, hearing about infrastructure, immigration, construction of the 30-foot border wall, reopening of Friendship Park, accountability with Border Patrol and the sewage contamination in Imperial Beach, which has closed portions of the beach for 614 consecutive days.

“I’m going to take this back with me with a real sense of urgency,” Schiff said, in response to the issues addressed during Monday’s roundtable.

“I want people to know here that I will be just as aggressive and fighting to clean up beaches as if these beaches were in any other part of California,” Schiff said in response.

Schiff commented that the sewage contamination in Imperial Beach would likely be easier to address and get bi-partisan support, compared to immigration reform.

Several leaders talked about how some migrants were treated in the beginning of 2022, as Title 42 ended, and believe there needs to be better transparency and accountability from border patrol.

“We have to find a way to match our values with the enforcement along the border and treat people humanely who are fleeing violence,” Schiff said in response.

Schiff said he would be taking the information he learned back to his staff to figure out the best way to address issues plaguing the South Bay, and how he can help at the state and federal levels.