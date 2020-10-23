Protesters dressed as handmaids rally outside of Mitt Romney’s La Jolla home

LA JOLLA, Calif. – About 25 people dressed as handmaids gathered Thursday outside of the La Jolla home of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to protest the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Romney last week announced his intention to vote in favor of confirming Barrett, a 48-year old circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, for the open Supreme Court seat. In a statement, Romney called Barrett “impressive” and said that she is “exceptionally well qualified to serve as our next Supreme Court justice.”

“I am confident that she will faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences,” he said.

Barrett’s nomination to the high court has drawn criticism from Democrats. She’s been hailed by Republicans as an ideological heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, .

Democrats argue the seat should be filled by the winner of the 2020 election, citing precedent set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans who did not consider the nomination of Merrick Garland to the court in 2016.